Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $60.89.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

