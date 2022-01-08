Private Management Group Inc. Sells 4,095 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.