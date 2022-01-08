Private Management Group Inc. Has $38.73 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,538 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods makes up approximately 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $38,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,127 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

