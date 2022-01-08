Private Management Group Inc. Has $33.27 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Alleghany worth $33,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Alleghany by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $674.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $563.47 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

