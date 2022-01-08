Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,889 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $30,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 69.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 117,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Cellular by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United States Cellular by 37.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in United States Cellular by 426.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USM opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

