Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

