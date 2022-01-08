Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,983 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,635,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,922.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,808.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

