Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 59,778 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $412,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.46 and its 200 day moving average is $204.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.44.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

