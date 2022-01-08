Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 152,867 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,183,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Apartment Income REIT worth $399,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.