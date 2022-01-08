Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.27.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. 1,536,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

