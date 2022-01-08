Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $373.15 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Moody’s worth $373,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $372.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.28. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.55.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

