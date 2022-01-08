Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,561,549 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.85% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $300,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after acquiring an additional 992,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 205,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

