Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 8,614 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.