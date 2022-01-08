Primas (PST) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $3.43 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

