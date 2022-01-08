PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $395,134.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,280. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PriceSmart stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

