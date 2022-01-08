Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post sales of $259.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.50 million to $260.48 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $238.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of PBH opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

