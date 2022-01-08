Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.37. Approximately 5,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 164,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $812.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.42.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 99.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 174.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

