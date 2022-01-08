PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

PPG Industries stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

