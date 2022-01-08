Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adam Noyes bought 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Near acquired 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,060,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,443,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 505,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth $3,716,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

