Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.74

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 18796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,283,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,820 shares of company stock worth $4,979,759.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

