Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 5.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,968.27.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,085.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,318.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,552.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

