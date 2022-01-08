Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. JD.com comprises approximately 0.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JD.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,406,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA boosted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

NASDAQ JD opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.