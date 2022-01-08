Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.24

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 4940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

