Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.28

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 14035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUCOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

