PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 992 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $219.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.84.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

