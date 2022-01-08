PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 19,573 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $23.25 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

