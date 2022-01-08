PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.82.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

Several research firms have commented on COR. William Blair cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

