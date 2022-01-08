PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 784,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 998,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

