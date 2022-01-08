PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,108 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.