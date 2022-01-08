PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLBY. Loop Capital increased their target price on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

