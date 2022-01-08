PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of AGS stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.