Pizza Hits 24 Hour Volume of $114,985.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $684,072.18 and $114,985.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011655 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00088376 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.22 or 0.00513483 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.