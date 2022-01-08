Piper Sandler Upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $315.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.74.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.95. Stryker has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.