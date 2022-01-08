Piper Sandler Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $155.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $108.22 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average is $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Elastic by 112.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,585,000 after acquiring an additional 558,509 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $75,620,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $40,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

