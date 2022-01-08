Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PINS opened at $32.69 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.