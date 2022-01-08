Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.24

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.24 and last traded at $106.13, with a volume of 26784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

