Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $950,339.63 and approximately $2,347.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,088,524 coins and its circulating supply is 433,828,088 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

