Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.42.

NFLX stock opened at $541.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

