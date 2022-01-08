Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,543 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $566.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $652.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,922. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

