Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 118,622 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 118,622 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $63,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Comcast by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $50.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

