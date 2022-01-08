Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 249,433 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 795,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,433 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $111,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG opened at $162.74 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day moving average is $145.04. The company has a market capitalization of $393.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

