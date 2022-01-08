Pilgrim’s Pride Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 36,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,691% compared to the typical volume of 1,292 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 93.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 345.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 63,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 779,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,423.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

