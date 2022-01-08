Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

PPC opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,423.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

