Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

