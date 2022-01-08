Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.60 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.64). Approximately 583,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 378,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.95 million and a PE ratio of -75.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.79.

About Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

