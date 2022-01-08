Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.39

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

