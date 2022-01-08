PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.50 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

