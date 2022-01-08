Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the merger of the Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth. Pfizer expects strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis to drive sales. Its COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. The approval of Paxlovid, its oral antiviral pill for COVID, can bring in additional revenues in 2022. Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about its long-term growth prospects due to competitive pressure. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 93,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 28,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

