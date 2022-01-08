Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 32,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,298,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,749,000 after acquiring an additional 780,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $307.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

