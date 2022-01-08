Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total transaction of C$41,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at C$154,314.42. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$44,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,161.49. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $160,605 and have sold 113,030 shares valued at $1,143,564.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

